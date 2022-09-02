Bihar Politics : Will Kartik Kumar be arrested?

Former minister of Nitish cabinet and tainted leader Kartik Kumar has not got relief from the court. The opposition party BJP was constantly attacking Kartik Kumar regarding the kidnapping case, due to which he had to resign from the post of minister. Now BJP is questioning the delay in the arrest of Kartik Kumar.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

