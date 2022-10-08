NewsVideos

Bihar STF kills man-eating tiger in Bagaha

|Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
Bihar STF has killed man-eating tiger in Bagaha. This man-eating tiger had killed 9 people, after which orders were issued to kill the tiger.

All Videos

Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days
6:56
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days

Trending Videos

2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
6:56
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days
bihar bagaha tiger shot,Tiger in bagaha,Bihar news,bagaha news bihar,bagaha tiger,Bihar,valmiki tiger reserve bagaha,tiger attack in bagaha,Bagaha,maneater tiger in bagaha,order to shoot tiger,tiger attack in bihar,bagaha news,Bihar Tiger Reserve,Tiger attack,valmiki nagar tiger reserve bihar,bihar bagaha news,bagaha tiger attack,bihar tigers,Valmiki Tiger Reserve,tiger reserve in bihar,bagaha news today,valmiki tiger reserve bihar,bihar jharkhand news,