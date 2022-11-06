NewsVideos

Bihar UP Chunav 2022: RJD candidate Neelam Devi wins Mokama in Bihar

|Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
RJD Candidate Neelam Devi has won Bihar By-Election from Bihar's Mokama Seat. Neelam Devi has defeated BJP candidate by 16 thousand votes.

