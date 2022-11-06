हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Bihar UP Chunav 2022: RJD candidate Neelam Devi wins Mokama in Bihar
|
Updated:
Nov 06, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
RJD Candidate Neelam Devi has won Bihar By-Election from Bihar's Mokama Seat. Neelam Devi has defeated BJP candidate by 16 thousand votes.
×
All Videos
8:25
Desh Superfast: JP Nadda gave the Bjp Election Slogan, 'I will make a new custom'
7:30
Election Result 2022: BJP's Aman Giri leading from Gola Gokarnath seat
16:37
T20 World Cup 2022: India will face Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup today, 1:30 match
17:9
T20 WC 2022: Fans have high hopes from Team India, says, "India will win"
28:38
T20 WC 2022: Pakistan reach semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh
Trending Videos
8:25
Desh Superfast: JP Nadda gave the Bjp Election Slogan, 'I will make a new custom'
7:30
Election Result 2022: BJP's Aman Giri leading from Gola Gokarnath seat
16:37
T20 World Cup 2022: India will face Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup today, 1:30 match
17:9
T20 WC 2022: Fans have high hopes from Team India, says, "India will win"
28:38
T20 WC 2022: Pakistan reach semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh
bihar up chunav,neelam devi wins,by election results 2022,bihar mokama,bypoll election 2022 live,bypoll results,bypoll election 2022 live bihar,bypoll election result,bihar bypoll election 2022,bihar bypoll election 2022 result,bypoll results 2022,bypoll election counting,vote counting live,Zee News,bihar mokama chunav,bihar mokama counting,bihar mokama chunav result,bihar mokama election result 2022,Neelam Devi,neelam devi mokama,rjd wins mokama,