Bihar's new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in an exclusive conversation with Zee News

Bihar's new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in an exclusive conversation with Zee News said that the priority of his government is education, medicine, income and irrigation. On becoming the Chief Minister in 2024, Tejashwi said that he is in no hurry to become the Chief Minister. On the promise of employment to 10 lakh people, Tejashwi said that if he becomes the Chief Minister, the promise will definitely be fulfilled. Further, he made a scathing attack on the BJP.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

