BJP and Congress in neck and neck fight in Haryana

The early trends in Haryana suggest a close fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the state. At 9.30 am, arch-rivals BJP and Congress were ahead in 42 and 41 seats, respectively. However, when the counting began at 8 am, BJP raced way ahead of Congress and other parties such as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). #ResultsOnZee #AssemblyElectionResults #HaryanaResults