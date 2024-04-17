Advertisement
Gaur Escapes Clutches Of Tiger In Thrilling Video; Check Who Came To Its Rescue

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Experience the heart-stopping moment captured in this thrilling video as a gaur narrowly escapes the clutches of a tiger. Witness the gaur's agility and quick reflexes in action, preventing it from becoming the tiger's prey. Stay tuned to discover the unexpected twist as another creature comes to the gaur's rescue, turning this intense encounter into a remarkable tale of survival in the wild. Video source: X, @susantananda3

Ground report from Kanker after Naxalite encounter
Woman Police Officer Dances On Railway Station In Viral Video
Don't Like Washing Utensils? This Man's Idea To Eat Food Without Making Plates Dirty Impresses Netizens
Bengaluru Couple's Scooter Ride Video With Child Standing On Footrest Sparks Outrage
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'BJP will not cross 180...', says Priyanka Gandhi
