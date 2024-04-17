Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Instagram User's 'Coffee Kheer' Recipe Draws Flak; Internet Rejects His Experiment

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch this viral video of Instagram user @iam_coffeeartist, where his 'Coffee Kheer' recipe sparks controversy. Delve into the reactions as the internet rejects this culinary experiment, questioning the fusion of coffee and traditional Indian dessert. Explore the debate unfolding online, with some expressing curiosity while others dismiss it as a culinary misstep. The video has crossed 1.1 million views, igniting a heated discussion on the boundaries of culinary innovation.

All Videos

Gaur Escapes Clutches Of Tiger In Thrilling Video; Check Who Came To Its Rescue
Play Icon00:32
Gaur Escapes Clutches Of Tiger In Thrilling Video; Check Who Came To Its Rescue
Ground report from Kanker after Naxalite encounter
Play Icon02:00
Ground report from Kanker after Naxalite encounter
Woman Police Officer Dances On Railway Station In Viral Video
Play Icon00:28
 Woman Police Officer Dances On Railway Station In Viral Video
Don't Like Washing Utensils? This Man's Idea To Eat Food Without Making Plates Dirty Impresses Netizens
Play Icon00:31
Don't Like Washing Utensils? This Man's Idea To Eat Food Without Making Plates Dirty Impresses Netizens
Bengaluru Couple's Scooter Ride Video With Child Standing On Footrest Sparks Outrage
Play Icon00:14
Bengaluru Couple's Scooter Ride Video With Child Standing On Footrest Sparks Outrage

Trending Videos

Gaur Escapes Clutches Of Tiger In Thrilling Video; Check Who Came To Its Rescue
play icon0:32
Gaur Escapes Clutches Of Tiger In Thrilling Video; Check Who Came To Its Rescue
Ground report from Kanker after Naxalite encounter
play icon2:0
Ground report from Kanker after Naxalite encounter
Woman Police Officer Dances On Railway Station In Viral Video
play icon0:28
Woman Police Officer Dances On Railway Station In Viral Video
Don't Like Washing Utensils? This Man's Idea To Eat Food Without Making Plates Dirty Impresses Netizens
play icon0:31
Don't Like Washing Utensils? This Man's Idea To Eat Food Without Making Plates Dirty Impresses Netizens
Bengaluru Couple's Scooter Ride Video With Child Standing On Footrest Sparks Outrage
play icon0:14
Bengaluru Couple's Scooter Ride Video With Child Standing On Footrest Sparks Outrage