BJP and Mamata government across Cooch Behar in Bengal this time?

CM Mamata Banerjee spoke to the Cooch Behar violence's victims' families through a videocall. Also, after the order of any leader to go to Cooch Behar for the next seventy-two hours, Mamata Banerjee has announced to go there on April 14. Home Minister Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee on the Cooch Behar violence.