BJP begins 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against Mamata Banerjee government
In West Bengal, the BJP has waged a war in Bengal against the Mamata Banerjee government and BJP workers have taken to the streets in many cities of Bengal including Kolkata. BJP workers are protesting against Mamta government.
In West Bengal, the BJP has waged a war in Bengal against the Mamata Banerjee government and BJP workers have taken to the streets in many cities of Bengal including Kolkata. BJP workers are protesting against Mamta government.