BJP Councilor Comments on Scuffle During Delhi MCD Mayor Eleciton, says, 'These were AAP's people'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

MCD's Mayor and Deputy Mayor Election was held in Delhi today. Aam Aadmi Party and BJP councilors clashed and scuffled during MCD mayor election voting. Commenting on this, BJP councilor said, 'those people were from AAP'