BJP Counter Attacks on Aam Aadmi Party's Model For Upcoming Gujarat Elections 2022

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference in Surat regarding upcoming Gujarat elections on Saturday. During the press conference, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that we will take CM Face suggestions from public. Bhartiya Janata Party has retaliated on this. Know what BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Anurag Thakur said.