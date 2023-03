videoDetails

BJP Counterattacks Rahul Gandhi's controversial remark during his visit to London

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Indian Government fiercely during his visit to London. Countering this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fiercely targeted the Congress during rallies.