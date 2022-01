BJP government is trying to scare Muslims, says Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq has given another controversial statement in Uttar Pradesh. The SP MP has said that the BJP government wants to get the votes of Muslims by intimidating them. Barq said that the government wants to build ATS commando centers and PAC centers in districts with high Muslim population, so that pressure can build up on Muslims.