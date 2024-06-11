videoDetails

S Jaishankar takes charge as External Affairs Minister

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: After Narendra Modi took oath as PM for the third time, the first cabinet meeting was held. In which the division of departments took place. Team Modi has come into action as soon as the ministry was given. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrived to take charge. Here the Foreign Secretary gave him a warm welcome. S Jaishankar has become the Foreign Minister for the second time. Jaishankar was also the Foreign Minister in Modi 2.0. Today, most of Modi's ministers will take charge.