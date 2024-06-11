Advertisement
S Jaishankar takes charge as External Affairs Minister

Jun 11, 2024
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: After Narendra Modi took oath as PM for the third time, the first cabinet meeting was held. In which the division of departments took place. Team Modi has come into action as soon as the ministry was given. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrived to take charge. Here the Foreign Secretary gave him a warm welcome. S Jaishankar has become the Foreign Minister for the second time. Jaishankar was also the Foreign Minister in Modi 2.0. Today, most of Modi's ministers will take charge.

Fire breaks out in diaper factory in Bhiwandi
Fire breaks out in diaper factory in Bhiwandi
Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Charge As Minister Of Railways
Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Charge As Minister Of Railways
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Resigns after Arrest in Money Laundering Case
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Resigns after Arrest in Money Laundering Case
UNSC supports Biden's ceasefire proposal for Gaza
UNSC supports Biden's ceasefire proposal for Gaza
Violence Erupts In Chhattisgarh Over Religious Site Demolition
Violence Erupts In Chhattisgarh Over Religious Site Demolition

