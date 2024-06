videoDetails

SC to hear petition seeking to cancel NEET-UG Exam today

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

NEET 2024 Results Latest News: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding cancellation of NEET exam and re-conducting it. This petition is to be heard today. The students are demanding that the results released on June 4 be withdrawn and the exam be conducted again.