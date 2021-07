BJP hit back at Shiv Sena on editorial published in Saamna regarding Hindutva

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Hindutva is embroiled in controversy. Now Shiv Sena has targeted BJP on the pretext of Bhagwat's statement through editorial in Saamana. In response to this, BJP said that Shiv Sena, which has renounced Hindutva, has no right to give advice to us.