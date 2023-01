videoDetails

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam taunts on Bihar Grand Alliance,says, 'RJD-JDU alliance is out of selfishness'

| Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam has taken a dig at the Grand Alliance in Bihar. Taking a jibe, Dushyant Gautam said, 'RJD-JDU alliance is selfish',