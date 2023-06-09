NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP leader Nitesh Rane makes huge statement on Aurangzeb Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Kolhapur Violence: In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, there was an atmosphere of terrible violence regarding WhatsApp status. There was fierce stone pelting between the two groups. At the same time, politics has also started on this matter.

All Videos

NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb
6:5
NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb
Sharad Pawar receives death threats, daughter Supriya Sule complains to police commissione
2:35
Sharad Pawar receives death threats, daughter Supriya Sule complains to police commissione
Beware! Big Religious Conversion Racket Across Country
4:33
Beware! Big Religious Conversion Racket Across Country
ED' takes big action, M3M promoter Roop Bansal arrested
5:5
ED' takes big action, M3M promoter Roop Bansal arrested
Bahanaga High School Children in panic after Balasore train accident
3:28
Bahanaga High School Children in panic after Balasore train accident

Trending Videos

6:5
NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb
2:35
Sharad Pawar receives death threats, daughter Supriya Sule complains to police commissione
4:33
Beware! Big Religious Conversion Racket Across Country
5:5
ED' takes big action, M3M promoter Roop Bansal arrested
3:28
Bahanaga High School Children in panic after Balasore train accident
Nitesh Rane,nitesh rane ahmednagar,asaduddin owaisi in kolhapur,asaduddin owaisi latest speech,asaduddin owaisi attack centre,asaduddin owaisi attack bjp,asaduddin owaisi on bjp,asaduddin owaisi vs bjp,asaduddin owaisi on love jihad,Love Jihad,love jihad news today,love jihad real cases,bjp vs aimim,bjp and aimim,bjp vs aimim fight,aimim asaduddin owaisi,AIMIM,aimim asaduddin owaisi today,Top news,Top 100,Latest News,Hindi News,Elections,Muslims,Hindu,