BJP Leader Ram Kadam statement on TV Actress Suicide Case - 'will bring justice to Tunisha's family'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Tunisha Sharma Case: Many types of questions are being raised on the death of TV Tunisha Sharma. Now the statement of BJP leader Ram Kadam has come out in this matter, in which he said that he will bring justice to Tunisha's family.