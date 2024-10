videoDetails

Exclusive interview of Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 01:14 PM IST

Somy Ali on Salman Khan Lawrence Bishnoi Case: Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali told ZEE NEWS on Lawrence Bishnoi, 'Lawrence Bishnoi's brain is loose. I want to meet Lawrence, talk to him. Salman did not know about the blackbuck. I am not afraid of Lawrence Bishnoi. If I come to India, I will go to Rajasthan.'