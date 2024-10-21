हिन्दी
Treasure protected by Snake
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Oct 21, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
The basement is guarded by a snake! Guarded the Sultan's basement for 700 years. The strength of the guard snake captured in the camera of Zee News. Whoever went in search of treasure never came back alive.
