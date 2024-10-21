Advertisement
Delhi's Rohini shaken by massive blast

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
There has been a stir due to the bomb blast near CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi. However, there were no casualties in this blast. After the incident, CCTVs are being searched in the entire area

