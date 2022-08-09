BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad reacts to Nitish's decision to break the alliance with NDA

In the midst of the ongoing political crisis in Bihar for the last few days, Nitish Kumar has finally broken ties with the NDA. Now he has again made up his mind to form the government with RJD. So at the same time, the reaction of BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has come to the fore on this decision of Nitish Kumar. He has said that Nitish has insulted the majority.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

