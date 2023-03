videoDetails

BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad targeted Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Britain is now becoming the center of controversies. Rahul is attacking BJP-RSS one after the other from abroad. After which BJP attacked him and said that Rahul Gandhi forgets democracy abroad. What happens to Rahul Gandhi after going abroad?