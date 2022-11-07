NewsVideos

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has made a slammed Owaisi and said that we have nothing to do with AIMIM. He also added that AIMIM's thoughts are similar to Congress coalition.

All Videos

Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal rally
3:41
Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal rally
Gujarat Election 2022: 'Vote for Congress and AAP' means BJP's victory - Asaduddin Owaisi
3:0
Gujarat Election 2022: 'Vote for Congress and AAP' means BJP's victory - Asaduddin Owaisi
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
3:28
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah
5:4
Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah
Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS
17:30
Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS

Trending Videos

3:41
Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal rally
3:0
Gujarat Election 2022: 'Vote for Congress and AAP' means BJP's victory - Asaduddin Owaisi
3:28
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
5:4
Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah
17:30
Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS
BJP,AIMIM,Owaisi,Shahnawaz Hussain,asudd,Asaduddin Owaisi,Syed Shahnawaz Hussain,shahnawaz hussain on owaisi,shahnawaz hussain bjp,shahnawaz hussain news,owaisi vs shahnawaz hussain,shahnawaz hussain latest news,shahnawaz hussain on bjp,shahnawaz hussain on asaduddin owaisi,syed shahnawaz hussain (politician),asaduddin owaisi on pm modi,shahnawaz hussain owaisi,shahnawaz hussain vs owaisi,shahnawaz hussain interview,shahnawaz hussain asaduddin owaisi,