NewsVideos

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's big attack on Owaisi

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has made a big attack on Owaisi and said that we have nothing to do with AIMIM. Thinking of AIMIM like Congress-Mahagathbandhan.

All Videos

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch
1:43
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
3:28
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah
5:4
Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah
Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS
17:30
Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS
Are you eligible for Twitter blue tick? Know how to apply for it | Zee News English
Are you eligible for Twitter blue tick? Know how to apply for it | Zee News English

Trending Videos

1:43
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch
3:28
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
5:4
Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah
17:30
Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS
Are you eligible for Twitter blue tick? Know how to apply for it | Zee News English
Shahnawaz Hussain,Asaduddin Owaisi,BJP,Syed Shahnawaz Hussain,shahnawaz hussain on owaisi,shahnawaz hussain bjp,shahnawaz hussain news,owaisi vs shahnawaz hussain,Owaisi,shahnawaz hussain latest news,shahnawaz hussain on bjp,shahnawaz hussain on asaduddin owaisi,syed shahnawaz hussain (politician),asaduddin owaisi on pm modi,shahnawaz hussain owaisi,shahnawaz hussain vs owaisi,shahnawaz hussain interview,shahnawaz hussain asaduddin owaisi,