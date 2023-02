videoDetails

BJP leader's befitting reply to Congress on IT survey on BBC offices in India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Income Tax Department's raid is underway at BBC offices across India. Meanwhile, Income Tax Department is conducting the survey. BJP's Gaurav Bhatia gave a befitting reply to Congress on this issue and said, 'Action is being taken under the law. Why is congress bothered with legal action?