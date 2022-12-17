NewsVideos
BJP minister Kiren Rijiju reaches the clash area in Tawang

|Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 03:31 PM IST
BJP minister Kiren Rijiju reached the clash area in Tawang. Met the Indian Army and encouraged him and said, 'Yangtse of Tawang is safe'.

