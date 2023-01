videoDetails

BJP MP Balaknath warns DSP, will regret such a big mistake

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

BJP MP from Alwar, Rajasthan, Balaknath has got to see his fierce form. MP Balaknath told DSP that you are goons in police uniform. So further he said that he will regret what a big mistake he has made. The tenure of this government is only 9 months.