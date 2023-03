videoDetails

BJP MP's son Prashant Nadal arrested in Bengaluru for taking bribe

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

BJP MP's son Prashant Nadal has been arrested in Bengaluru. This action took place while taking a bribe of 40 lakhs. During the search of Prashant's house, 6 crore rupees cash was found from the house.