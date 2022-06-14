NewsVideos

BJP On Congress: satyagraha is being done on corruption - Sambit Patra

In the National Herald case, Rahul Gandhi will again answer ED's questions today. Meanwhile, the statement of Sambit Patra has also come to the fore. Sambit Patra said that this satyagraha is being done on corruption. Watch full news.

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
