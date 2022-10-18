हिन्दी
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi
|
Updated:
Oct 18, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway in Delhi. Himachal elections are being discussed in the meeting. The names of the candidates can be announced in this meeting.
Himachal Pradesh election,Himachal Elections,himachal election 2022,Himachal election,himachal pradesh election 2022 date,Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022,himachal pradesh assembly election date,himachal pradesh election 2022,himachal pradesh election date 2022,BJP,Election Commission,Himachal Pradesh Elections,Himachal Pradesh assembly elections,Delhi BJP meet on Himachal elections,BJP candidates for himachal elections,