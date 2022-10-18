NewsVideos

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi

|Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway in Delhi. Himachal elections are being discussed in the meeting. The names of the candidates can be announced in this meeting.

