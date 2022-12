videoDetails

BJP PC: Gaurav Bhatia Counterattacks on Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement over Indian Army

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

During the press conference on Rahul Gandhi's questions on Indian Army and PM Modi, BJP retaliated strongly and said that Rahul is Jaichand. Along with this, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia while replying to Rahul said that every Indian is proud of India's army.