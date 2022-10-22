NewsVideos

BJP Press Conference: "Development increased in Himachal" - Sambit Patra

|Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
Sambit Patra has held a press conference regarding the elections in Himachal Pradesh. During this, Sambit Patra said, "Development increased in Himachal Pradesh".

