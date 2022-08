BJP Press Conference: Manoj Tiwari targets AAP over Delhi schools

Speaking on Delhi schools, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari attacked the Kejriwal government. He said that there are 400 schools in Delhi which can collapse anytime.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

