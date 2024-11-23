videoDetails

Tough fight witnessed between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde

| Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Counting of votes has started in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Shinde-Uddhav stuck in a dilemma amid vote counting in Maharashtra. Today is the day of results after voting took place on all 288 seats in Maharashtra, 81 seats in Jharkhand and 9 seats in UP by-election. The results will be announced after counting of votes today. With the results, it will become clear whether Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis will be lucky in Maharashtra or the party of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi will win. Overall, the fate of Shinde's Shiv Sena, Uddhav's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and BJP is at stake in the results today. Meanwhile, PM Modi also completed his foreign tours.