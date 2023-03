videoDetails

BJP Press Conference: Sambit Patra compares Rahul Gandhi with Mir Zafar

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference today. During the press conference, Sambit lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and compared him to Mir Jafar and said, 'Rahul is Mir Jafar of Indian politics'. Know full statement in detail in this report.