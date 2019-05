BJP Prez Amit Shah: After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row

BJP President Amit Shah: This is a historic victory. After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row. He also said "I would like to tell Chandrababu Naidu ji, had he worked so hard to get votes then TDP's account would have opened." #ElectionResults2019 #loksabhaelections2019 #pmmodi #abkibaarkiskisarkar #counting #electionresult #ModiReturns