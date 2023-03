videoDetails

BJP Protest In Jaipur: Kirodi Lal Meena comes out in support of Pulwama martyrs' wife

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Demonstration of the families of Pulwama martyrs is going on in Rajasthan for the last 10 days. During this, they are demanding compensation from the government. Taking major action regarding this, the police removed the protesters from protesting. After which BJP's Kirori Lal Meena has come out in support of the heroines and protesting outside the police station.