BJP protests across the country against Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's statement

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

Responding to the statement of India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto furiously gave a controversial statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bharatiya Janata Party will protest against Bilawal's statement today.