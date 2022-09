BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations

BJP has retaliated on the allegations of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked how to give Bharat Ratna to Satyendra Jain who is going to jail?

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

