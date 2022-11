BJP seeks reply from AAP on Sukesh's letter

Jailed thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made serious allegations against CM Arvind Kejriwal. Chandrashekhar wrote in the letter that if Kejriwal called me a thug by tweeting, then I will tell that if according to you I am a thug, then why did you take 50 crores from me.