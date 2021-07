BJP-Shiv Sena's political methods are different, but friendship will remain intact: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena Leader

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that his party and former ally Shiv Sena are "not enemies", though they have differences. Following which, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut compared the BJP-Shiv Sena relationship to the one shared by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his film producer wife Kiran Rao, who recently announced their divorce.