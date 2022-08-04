BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has made a scathing attack on the Gandhi family

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has made a scathing attack on the Gandhi family, badly trapped in the Herald case. Gaurav Bhatia said that the Congress is trying to play smart and an attempt is being made to create a chaos in the country. An investigative agency of the country is being intimidated. He added that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are not above the law.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

