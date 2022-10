BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party President Gopal Italia and Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

BJP held a press conference today after Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat state president Gopal Italia called Prime Minister Narendra Modi abusive. In this press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra fiercely targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal.