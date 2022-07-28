NewsVideos

BJP to file complaint against Sonia Gandhi over Adhir's controversial remark: Sources

BJP is making a scathing attack on Congress in the matter of controversial statement made on President Droupadi Murmu. It is reported that the BJP will file a complaint of Sonia Gandhi on the controversial statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:06 PM IST
