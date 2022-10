BJP's big attack on Congress, said- PoK Nehru's mistake

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted former PM Jawaharlal Nehru over PoK and said that Nehru is responsible for the part occupied by Pakistan. He said while attacking that Nehru has made 5 big mistakes. He didn't take the decision at the right time. If he had not made a mistake, today the issue of PoK would not have happened.