BJP's Gaurav Bhatia launches a scathing attack on rahul gandhi's allegation on his security breach

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

BJP launches scathing attack against the allegation of a breach in security of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. BJP's Gaurav Bhatia says that 'allegations are made to remain in the headlines'.