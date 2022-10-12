NewsVideos

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia made serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia has said that there is corruption in every department of Kejriwal government.

