NewsVideos

BJP's mega plan for Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Watch

|Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
BJP has started making strategy for the 2024 general elections. The party has made a vigorous plan to increase the number of its MPs.

All Videos

Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days
6:56
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days

Trending Videos

2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
6:56
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days
Mission 2024,bjp mission 2024,mission 2024 round table,2024 Election,mission 2024 bjp,bjp mission 2024 live,Lok Sabha Election 2024,mission 2024 में जुटी bjp,2024 elections,2024 vision,sonia gandhi mission 2024,Mission 2022,bjp mission 2022,2024 Lok Sabha election,mission,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,general election 2024,loksabha election 2024,bjp mission,bjp 2024 mission,mission bjp 2024,bjp mission 20224,modi 2024 mission,mission mode,